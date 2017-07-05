Lots on this evening for Co Leitrim's An Tóstal festival

If you are looking for something to do this evening, why not check out what Drumshanbo's An Tóstal festival has to offer!

This evening there is sailing at the Lough Allen Centre from 6pm to 9pm; 5-a-side-soccer on the astro turf at 7pm and a Cookery Demonstration with Chef Adrian Martin in the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo at 8.30pm.

See facebook.com/AnTostal for more or check out An Tóstal's website here.