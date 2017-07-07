Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre opens for Summer

Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.



The centre will continue to open each weekend for the summer season. Visits to the Sean MacDiarmada cottage nearby in Corranmore can also be facilitated through the centre.



The Heritage Centre provides visitors with information about 1916 proclamation signatory Sean MacDiarmada who was born and reared outside Kiltyclogher. It was developed with funding support from the Peace III programme delivered by Leitrim County Council and it was a major attraction last year with interest in Sean MacDiarmada at a high during the centenary year.



An additional attraction this year are copies of extensive personal papers of the young MacDiarmada including school exercises and compositions. These have been curated by local photographer Joe Sheerin and it is hoped to have them on display in the near future.

Awareness of the significance of MacDiarmada in events leading up Easter Week 1916 has increased in recent years with the publication of two biographies. His birthplace in the townland of Laughty Bar is the only surviving family home of any of the Proclamation signatories.



Maintained by the OPW the cottage remains as it would have been during his lifetime, it provides visitors with an excellent understanding of what a rural family home at the turn of the 19th century would have been like. Visitors looking to experience more of the attractions of North Leitrim will be interested in the Glenfarne Kiltyclogher Heritage Tour which is available every Saturday departing from the Rainbow Centre Glenfarne at 1pm.



This tour covers the historic Glenfarne Railway Station, the site of Glenfarne Desmense, the beautiful Lough MacNean shoreline, the Heritage Centre in Kiltyclogher, the MacDiarmada Cottage and finishing with the Showband Exhibit in the Rainbow. This tour can be booked by contacting the Rainbow Ballroom at (071) 9856831.



The centre is run by Kiltyclogher Community Council who would like to record their thanks to Leitrim County Council, the OPW and Rossinver Youth & Community Partnership, each of whom provided essential support. The centre can be contacted at (071) 9854865.