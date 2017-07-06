Big Summer Sing Together this weekend

Local Sing Together facilitator Sarah Garden is holding a Big Summer Sing Together weekend in Blacklion Market House on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9.



The weekend will bring together members of Sing Together groups from Ballinamore, Manorhamilton, Carrick-onShannon and Mohill as well as attracting others who love to sing. Everyone is welcome, no experience necessary.



Sarah is delighted to by joined by the amazing Caz Jeffreys, a popular singer and facilitator from West Cork, widely known for her dynamic and relaxed approach to working with harmonies and rhythms through a multitude of genres and styles.

The first day - Saturday, July 8 - will be filled with a collection of joyous and heart warming simple songs, aimed at bringing the group together with ease and enriching their experience of singing as a large group. They will learn a great warm up collection of songs that they will be delighted to have experienced and walk away with.



The second day - Sunday, July 9- will bring the group towards more focus and attention as they work with a wonderful collection of songs with a wider depth of harmonies and roles within them.



Big Summer Sing Together, Market House, Blacklion this weekend. Price €60 for 2 days, €40 for 1. Refreshments provided. Bring a packed lunch and a bottle of water. Contact Sarah Garden on 0877620523 to book or look at Facebook Community Musician and Yoga Teacher.