Oil painting masterclass in the Dock

Ann Quinn will conduct a two day masterclass in oil painting suitable for both beginners and students at The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon this coming weekend.



Merging photography with memory and imagination, she will help guide participants to create their own personal paintings.

She will cover many practical issues such as preparing the surface, experimenting with texture and different painting techniques, and gaining more experience with using mediums and colour.



Participants should bring photographs that are meaningful to them as a starting point to create their own personal painting. Participants are invited to bring primary colours and also colours such as: magenta, lemon yellow, cadmium yellow, cyan blue or cobalt blue, indigo or prussian blue, red lake or alizarin crimson, burnt umber, ultramarine, titanium white, cadmium red, naples yellow, raw sienna, sap green. Surfaces: Canvas, boards or panels. Selection of paintbrushes, old rags, kitchen roll. Mediums: turpentine, refined linseed oil, white spirits and liquin.



The masterclass will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9 next starting at 11am. Tickets €75. Ph: 071 9650828.