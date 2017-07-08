Lunchtime concerts, jazz cruises and more at Carrick Water Music Festival

Five days of musical and cultural delights are planned for Carrick Water Music Festival in Carrick-on-Shannon from July 12-16.



Opening the lunchtime programme on Thursday, July 13, “Yeats’ Women” is a unique celebration of Yeats's life, poetry and the women who loved, inspired and supported him. With song, poetry and harp performed by Glynis Casson, Daniel Costello and Claire Roche this unique performance promises to captivate.



Back by popular demand at St George’s Church on Friday 14th is award-winning pianist Jessie de Bellis for a Bastille Day-themed recital featuring works from French composers and other European greats.

Winner of the prestigious Brazil International Piano Competition, Jessie was born in Montevideo, Uruguay and has played widely across Europe and South America.



Come Saturday lunchtime it’s time for cruising on the river to the sounds of The Original Guinness Jazz Band. Des Hopkins and his lively troupe of musicians play a programme of traditional, Dixieland, swing and mainstream standards on Moon River, boarding at 11.45am.

Back on the river again with The Cadillac Quartet featuring David Lyttle on Sunday 16, boarding 11.45am.

MOBO and Urban Music Award nominated David Lyttle joins Scott Flanigan (piano), Ciaran Wilde, (sax/clarinet) and Eddie Lee, (bass), for some straight ahead jazz. Lyttle has travelled across USA in a Cadillac on a jazz podcast adventure for MOBO and later in the year he'll spend seven weeks in China as the British Council's Musician in Residence.



On Sunday at 3.30pm the extraordinary Young Choon Park performs in St George’s. She began the study of the piano aged four, gave her first full recital aged seven and performed with the Seoul Symphony Orchestra aged nine. She has toured extensively, giving over 50 concerts each year in Europe, South Africa and the United States.

During the Festival there will also be an Art & Curious Market, Street Entertainment, SUP Yoga, Film Screenings, Workshops, Free Music Trail, Family Fun and lots more!



See the full programme at www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com

Tickets can be booked at The Dock www.thedock.ie - phone (071) 96 50828 - avail of a 10% discount when booking for 2 events / 15% when booking for 3+ events.