Something for the kids: Cairde Family Festival Sligo

Looking for something to do with the family tomorrow and next week? Well the good news is the Sligo opens it's Cairde Arts Festival on Sunday, July 9, with a week of family friendly events and activities.

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival has come together with the Creative Ireland Programme on an outdoor programme of family events – free and accessible to all!

The festival’s annual giant garden party – PARKFEST – marks the start of Cairde on Sunday 9th July with a day-long FREE celebration in Sligo’s Peace Park featuring music, theatre, circus, arts, crafts & delicious food. This year’s Park Fest includes aerial performances by The Barren Carousel and Acro Aer Sligo; street performance by Cillian Rogers of the Workhouse Studios; music by Tenekee Station, Amy O’Hara, Emmzi & Lonj-E, Mirenda Rosenberg, Rory & Stephen O’Dowd, Tiernan Courell & friends; a range of workshops for children will be on offer including graffiti, aerial skills, kite making and much more!

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival is delighted to collaborate with the Creative Ireland programme for this year’s closing event, Street Fest. An afternoon of street theatre, music, circus workshops, arts activities for kids will take place in Stephen Street Car Park on Saturday 15th July featuring a range of performances including the hilarious unicycling street circus show Yodel by Ouch Entertainment, Sligo based Samboeire Samba Band, The Troubadour Mules and more. They will be joined by Realta Entertainment for circus workshops where kids can learn juggling, plate spinning and slack rope walking and by Sligo based screen print and design company Pulled for workshops where kids, young and old, can hand screen print their own post cards or tote bags. Cairde is also delighted to welcome Wayne O’Connor for an animated, high spirited storytelling session.

In addition to the free outdoor family events the Cairde Kids programme also includes some wonderful events taking place in association with The Model, The Hawks Well and at The Factory Performance Space!

Taking place on Monday 10 July at 3pm in The Factory Performance Space is Caterpillars, a magical show by award winning Finnish children’s theatre company, Kallo Collective for ages 4 and up. The audience is brought into a quirky dream where the stage is filled with a swaying sea of bright giant flowers, flitting butterflies, jumping eggs and two enormous plump caterpillars. Two puppeteers try to remain incognito as they move around the stage but often end up in the wrong place at the wrong time with very amusing consequences.

A special Kíla Family Concert takes place at The Model on Tuesday 11th July at 3pm. This show allows children to engage with the music in fun, interactive and unusual ways, and is sure to enthrall audiences with its lively musical acrobatics. Children will also have an opportunity to hear the music that Kila composed for the film The Song of the Sea performed live along with this beautifully animated film.

On Wednesday 12 July at 3pm it will be time once again to shake, move, wiggle & bounce to the sounds of DJ Will Softly at the One World Disco for Kids in The Hawks Well Foyer. Will, a regular to Cairde & one of our festival favourites, has inspired kids all over Ireland to shake their thang including at Electric Picnic Soul Kids, Body & Soul & more. And you never know where you might find fairies or what kind of mischief they might get up to. Join Jay Ryan on a daring adventure for children aged 3 – 5 and their families at The Hawks Well with The Trouble with Fairies on Sat 15 July at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm.

For the full line up and day by day activities and events visit: http://cairdefestival.com/