Funding for Leitrim Culture Night

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced almost €200,000 in funding for Local Authorities across the country to help them stage events for Culture Night 2017.

Culture Night will be held on Friday 22nd September 2017. Leitrim has been allocated €4,500 for events across the county on that evening.

Last year over 1,000 people attended events in 15 venues across Leitrim. This year Leitrim County Council Arts Office welcomes applications from previous Culture Night venues and encourages new participants who might like to become involved for the first time.

Speaking today Minister Humphreys said, “Culture Night continues to be one of the most successful and magical evenings in the calendar where venues open their doors free of charge and the streets are filled with spectacular performances of culture and creativity.

“Culture Night offers us all an opportunity to experience part of our unique, vibrant and increasingly diverse cultural offering."