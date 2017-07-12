A festival of music, film and fun on the Shannon

Carrick Water Music Festival begins today, Wednesday July 12 and continues until Sunday July 16.



Bring the whole family to the People’s Park today for an outdoor showing of the Academy Award nominated film ‘Song of the Sea’ (featuring the voices of David Rawle & Brendan Gleeson) with musical introduction by members of Kila at 8.15pm.

Bastille Day on the 14th brings to Carrick the French film ‘Breathless’ with soundtrack by Jazz Piano Legend Martial Solal at The Dock 11.30am, while on Saturday, 12 noon at Carrick Cineplex the wonderful animated musical comedy film ‘Sing’ will be screened.



Saturday morning kicks off with Dr Rhona Trench leading a drama workshop exploring the imagination with drama using games, role play and movement at The Market Yard 10am.

Music with a Splash from the Von Dripp Duo as free family fun hits the town on Saturday afternoon in the Market Yard. These multi-instrumentalists and comic performers bring a highly entertaining afternoon of music and laughter for all to enjoy.

On Sunday at 2.15pm join The Reading Room for adventures, escapades, action, love and drama - come dressed as your favorite character from a book but BE WARNED you must tell their story!

Relax on the river in Boathouse Bay with a SUP yoga session-combining the ancient practice of Yoga with Stand Up Paddle Boarding accompanied by soothing music on Saturday 15th at 10am.



Follow the Free Music Trail around the town on Thursday and Friday; spend the days soaking up the festival atmosphere in various town cafes, venues and shops listening to tunes from all genres by local musicians.

All these amazing events complement the full line-up including The Waterboys, Dublin Gospel Choir, RTÉ ConTempo Quartet, lunchtime concerts from award winning artists including Young-Choon Park, Yeats’ Women and Jessie De Bellis.

www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com

Booking on: 071 96 50828.