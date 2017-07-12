Design House celebrates Water Music Festival

The Leitrim Design House is a champion of creativity, craft, design and art. This summer the gallery is brimming with gift ideas and gorgeous work.



They also have a busy activity schedule lined up for you in celebration of the Water Music Festival. This year they are pleased to welcome, Roscommon based Artist, Anne Rigney who has developed a “Water Music” collection especially for the festival. Anne has exhibited extensively in Ireland and her work can be found in the public collections of the OPW, Roscommon County Council, The Arts Council of Ireland and the AIT Modern Art Collection. Anne has also exhibited in German, Poland, Scotland and recently in the USA. Her paintings are also in many private collections in Germany, Russia, Japan, Israel, Poland and America.



Anne’s paintings are a reflection of the subject matter that interests her.

Speaking of her art, Anne says “I find my painting and art bring me into harmony with myself and the cosmos. Colour and the changing colours of nature are what interest me the most. Decaying leaves in the autumn, reflections in a pool of water or river which are constantly changing and full of energy- this is a reflection of the mind which is always busy and active, at the same time showing a calm exterior. ”

Meet Anne in the Leitrim Design House on Saturday July 15 from 2-4pm and enter into a space which is reflective, calm and yet bursting with energy. The exhibition opens today, Wednesday July 12.

The Design House also has a colourful millinery display running from July 12-23. Wendy Louise Knight will be here in person on Sunday 16, from 2-4pm to guide you through the process of discovering what hat styles are just right for you. Wendy inherited both her passion for beautiful hats and her nimble fingers from her grandparents, who made bespoke hats.

Originally from Oxford, and now based in Newtownforbes, Wendy has established a very popular millinery business with a strong reputation and an extensive client base. Wendy specialises in one-off, handcrafted designs ranging from theatrical large-brimmed showstoppers, in a range of fabrics embellished with beads and veiling, to the more subtle styles such as cloches, pillboxes, trilbies and fedoras.



For the special wedding hat, or something to impress at the races, Wendy Louise designs will design specialist head wear to suit both the occasion and the wearer. Pop in on Sunday between 2-4pm and let Wendy share some of her experience with you.

Also on show is the stunning ART WALL. The current guest is Lorna Roberts. A recent graduate, Lorna’s chosen area of investigation is landscape painting and a sense of place.

From observations of her locality, she has created a series of landscape paintings in oil, some of which take a more intimate look at plant life.



Lorna is particularly drawn to the windswept, untamed area where she lives in the West of Ireland. Her feeling of connection with nature and the importance she attaches to this sense is explored in this collection.

The Design House is now open Sundays from 2-5.30pm so pop in and see them Monday to Sunday this summer.

For further info contact shop@leitrimdesignhouse.ie Follow them on Facebook www.facebook.com/TheLeitrimDesignHouse.comor call 0719650550.