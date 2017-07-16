Classical and Trad music at Boyle Arts Festival

Classical and Traditional Music has always been one of the cornerstones on which the Boyle Arts Festival is firmly established and the 2017 Festival, which will open on July 20, will showcase some of the finest classical and traditional musicians around.



This year, audiences can look forward to appearances from some of the country’s finest performers in both the Classical and Traditional music genres.

The Classical music programme will begin with a lunchtime harp and flute recital by family duo, Tara Viscardi & Maedbh O’Rourke in King House on Friday, July 21 while Saturday, July 22 will see a lunchtime performance by baritone Matthew Mannion, a native of California and former member of Boyle Musical Society. Matthew will be joined by mezzo soprano Niamh St. John and both will be accompanied by pianist Adam McDonagh. All are members of the DIT Conservatory of music.



New Airs is a classical fusion and crossover group, combining classical strings with synthesised electronica. Their repertoire includes many rock and pop classics and you can catch their debut performance in Boyle in King House on July 22 at 7pm.

The newly formed St. Joseph’s Church Choir will perform during the regular 11:30pm service in St. Joseph’s Church on Sunday July 23 while at 8pm on the same evening, the Church of Ireland will be the venue for Anúna.



July 25 will see a lunchtime performance in King House by baritone David Scott who will be accompanied by pianist Mary Scarlett. Later the same evening, pianist Michael McHale will perform music by Beethoven, Chopin and Mussorgsky. Michael has developed a busy international career as a solo and concerto recitalist and performs with many leading international orchestras. Following Michael’s performance, you can relocate to Whistler’s bar, for a sublime evening of classical guitar, with Pat Coldrick.

On July 28 The Celtic Tenors will make a very special appearance in the Church of Ireland.

Booking is advisable for all events and this can be done at the Festival office, next door to Marian’s on Bridge St. The office will be open every day (excluding Sundays) from Monday July 10 until July 29.



Online booking is available for selected events at www.eventbrite.com



For more information, see the full programme or go to www.boylearts.com Tel. 071 9663085.

Email info@boylearts.com or follow us on Facebook.