Library of Things at The Dock

As part of this year’s Dock Art & Curious Summer Market, local social entrepreneur, Jo Sachs-Eldridge will be launching the Library of Things.



The aim of a Library of Things is to create a space for borrowing a range of useful, but rarely used, things like sewing machines, drills, strimmers, dinner party ware, cake stands, camping equipment and much much more.

The Library of Things has won a place on the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Academy Programme in recognition of the potential the project has to have a positive impact. Jo hopes that the opening of a Library of Things in Carrick-on-Shannon will be an inspiration for opening similar libraries.

What would you like to borrow from the Library of Things?



The Art & Curios Summer Market will be in the Dock on Saturday, July 15 between 10-6pm and Sunday, July 16 from 12-5pm.