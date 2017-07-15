Leitrim Scarecrow Competition is another unique event for the county

First we had Stylish Silage which proved to be a massive hit around the Drumshanbo area and now we have a scarecrow competition.

Organised as part of the Glenfarne festival the committee are asking people to get their thinking hats on and come up with a unique concept in the form of a top class scarecrow.

They are suggesting that this is a fun and low-cost way of advertising your club, organisation or business and are asking people in the county to enter the Leitrim Scarecrow Competition.

Judging takes place on August 6 at the Sports and Cultural Day as part of Glenfarne Gala Festival.

There is no entry fee and the competition offers some lucky person the chance to win 100 euro in prize money, sponsored by AIB.

The competition is also open to families and friends. All are welcome!

Further details telephone 087 6470902.