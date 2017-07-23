"The Successful TD" at Roscommon Arts Centre

There is a theatrical treat taking to the Ros Arts Centre stage next week as the dream team of Jon Kenny, Mary McEvoy and Michael Scott make a welcome return.



Following on from last summer’s sell-out performance of ‘The Matchmaker’, Jon Kenny, Mary and Michael will now delight audiences with their adaptation of John B Keane’s ‘The Successful TD’ on Thursday July 27 and Friday July 28 at 8pm nightly.

‘The Successful TD’ follows the trials, tribulations, misadventures and hilarious antics of Tull McAdoo as he seeks re-election to the Dail in the "October Elections.”



Written by John B Keane in 1967 he displays his edge for humour and satire that are uncomfortably close to the politics of today.

Peppered with Keane's gallery of madcap characters this show will have you laughing at politics (in a good way) from the start.

Tull has roped in the help of his faithful daughter Kate while his wife nurses her various ailments in either bed or Lisdoonvarna, but his arch enemy, Flannery the local school teacher, plans to scupper the election for Tull…

Based on ‘The Letters of A Successful TD’ and ‘An Irish Minister of State’ by John B Keane and adapted for the stage by Jon Kenny, Mary McEvoy and Michael Scott, this is a summer’s evening of theatre that you simply won’t want to miss!



Booking now at Roscommon Arts Centre on 09066 25824/www.roscommonartscentre.ie