Free theatre performance in Manorhamilton

The Rabbit's Riot Theatre Company are back again, this time with a FREE performance of two plays.



They of 796/3400 written by Treasa Nealon and directed by Sonia Norris before it heads to the Galway Fringe Festival!

The performance will be in An Caife Bia Slainte, Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim this Friday, July 21 at 7pm.



Starring Treasa Nealon & Aisling Mannion in 796 Nora is waiting for Sister Mary to notice that she put salt in her tea.

But until then, she will sit and tell you all how she was greatest prankster Ballyford ever had the privilege of knowing.

In 3400, there are 1,700 souls in Ballyford, Leitrim, and each one is as nosey as the last.

Aisling is pretty sure her grandmother can sniff sin off of a dead cat and that she'll be ostracised from Leitrim if it was discovered that she had premarital sex, let alone the 'A' word that must not be named.

Two women, generations apart, shamed by the same secret.



796 is in reference to the initial reports of 796 bodies found at the Tuam Mother & Babies Home while 3400 is in reference to the 3400 women who travelled to the UK in 2015 for an abortion.

In association with Smock Alley Theatre Scene + Heard Festival.

Reserve tickets on www.eventbrite.com (To find the event, search for 796/3400 on eventbrite)