TV recording in the Ballroom of Romance

Members of the public are invited to attend a special Television recording in The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne on Friday, July 28.

As part of a new RTÉ series conductor David Brophy has been working with two very unique choirs in Dublin and North Leitrim. The choirs are both inter-generational meaning that they are made up of children aged 8-12 and older people from their locality.

To date the choirs have had one small performance each – the Dublin Choir performed in The Ashleaf Shopping centre while the Leitrim choir opened the Stoneywoods Festival in Kiltyclogher.

For the first time, the two choirs are coming together to perform in The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance on Friday 28th. The performance will take place between 5-6 pm.

The Dublin choir will travel to Leitrim for the performance in the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance and are extremely excited about the performance. Along with the choir’s debut there will be guest appearances by Charlie McGettigan and Marty Moane.

The public are invited to attend the performance and admission is free.