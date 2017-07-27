Summer Open Exhibition at Solas

The 10th annual summer group show opens at Solas Gallery in Ballinamore this Friday, July 28.



Whilst this show is also open to non-members, this year includes a range of works from not only long standing members but also many new member artists, both professional and part time from the length and breath of Ireland.

The show this year hosts a ten year celebration of the opening of Solas Art Gallery. Local artist Brendan Dean who opened that first group show in July 2007 will open this current show at 7.30pm on the Friday night.



As usual there will be greater than 50 works on display; paintings, drawings, photography, textile art, mixed media and some sculptural pieces ranging from landscapes, still life, portraiture and the abstract.

The vibrant, sombre, and moving eclectic mix will include realism, impressionism, expressionism and a splash of kitch for fun.

So do come along, celebrate 10 years of supporting the Arts in Ballinamore as Solas Galley launch their new website and logo also.



Say hello to some old and perhaps new friends also.

Looking forward to seeing you there!

If you can’t make the opening, please call in during the month and enjoy the Ballinamore Family Festival which runs from August 13-20.

Consequently you might make a day of it, or certainly an evening of all round entertainment could be had.

The gallery has a different exhibition every month, all details available on our website www.solasart.ie, or phone Gail or Ben 071 9644210; email: info@solasart.ie or make friends with us on Facebook.



Opening hours: 10am-6pm; Mon – Sat. This Summer Show runs until 26th August 2017.