Rooskey Heritage Festival this weekend

The third annual Rooskey Heritage Festival is set to be the biggest on record, once again sponsored by Cox’s Bar and Streakhouse, Dromod.



The festival will commence this Friday, July 28 at 8:30 in the village and will continue over the weekend.

The Festival will be opened by the current Rooskey Rose Natasha Mahady after which follows an evening of musical entertainment “Music Madness” in the Big Red.



The Rooskey Heritage Festival is a combination of family fun, heritage and music spread over three evenings and two days.

Daily activities are conducted from 1-6 pm on Saturday and Sunday and include various water activities, historical talks, climbing wall, exhibitions, and many other activities.



The Busking Competition returns on Saturday 29th, and the Dog Show returns on Sunday 30th. A special treat for our younger at heart with a magic show and junior disco on Sunday.

Special exhibitions this year include vehicle displays from the Kilmore Vintage Club, boats from the Heritage Boats Association and The Aidan Dockery Collection, one of the largest private collections of Irish stamps, coins, postcards and GAA programmes in the country.



The highly popular and successful Craft and Food Fair is returning also, with an expected 25 plus stall of treats and artisan produce.

Nightly activities are centred around the Big Red Barn, Patrick Feeney headlines on Saturday and the traditional line up of local artists will close out the Rooskey Heritage Festival on Sunday night. This year's headline act is Gobsmacked.

For the first time, a Monster Raffle with a top prize of a 4 day cruise, sponsored by Emerald Star, will be on Sunday evening.

There are loads of top prizes, tickets are €5 each, or 3 for €10.

Presale tickets can be purchased at www.RooskeyHeritageFestival.com