Poetry workshop at Boyle arts Festival

Poet and author Gerry Boland will lead a two-hour poetry workshop this Sunday, July 30 from 2-4pm as part of this year’s Boyle Arts Festival literature program.



The workshop will shine a light on contemporary poetry in Ireland. Ten poems, by ten poets, will be read, analysed and discussed in an informal setting. Participants will have a chance to express their views on each poem’s poetic style and language, its structure, as well as the poet’s concerns and how he/she expresses these concerns. Participants will then, with suggestions and guidance from Gerry, attempt to write first drafts of two or three new poems.



Gerry Boland is a poet and author of both adult and children’s books. His latest poetry collection is In The Space Between (Arlen House, 2016). He has many years’ experience of leading workshops, in poetry and in prose.

The workshop is €12 and will take place in The Spool Factory, Patrick St, Boyle.

Bookings can be made through www.boylearts.com or at the festival booking office in Bridge St, Boyle.