Declan Nerney in The Larmark Hotel this Saturday

Declan Nerney will perform Country Music & Dance this Saturday night, August 5 at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-On-Shannon.

Along with his multi-talented band, Declan will provide his usual vibrant, exciting dance programme that will keep the floor full. He may have racked up over a quarter of a century in the entertainment sphere but Declan’s enthusiasm for his role is still as infectious as ever.

"We have never been as busy as we are at this point in time so you won’t find me complaining,” smiles Declan, “We recently released a new 12 track Album "One More kiss" and DVD titled "Where's the party" which was awarded best DVD of this year at this year’s Hot Country Awards night in Cavan.

This new material shows of another side of Declan's talents, in that he comes across with great humour and a nice touch of comedy on some tracks and also Declan's love of vintage machinery and farming.

Couple all this with former hits, Stop the World, Marquee in Drumlish, Three Way Love Affair, Gota get up In the Morning, Walking on New Grass to name but a few of Declan's massive hits and you have a knock out night of dance!

Doors open at 10pm, tickets €15 available on the door on the night.