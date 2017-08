Friends of Our Leitrim Rose Erin Moran are hosting an event in Ballinamore this weekend before she head to the Rose of Tralee.



An event to support Erin's adventures at the Rose of Tralee in Kerry this month will be held in Smyths Siopa Ól, Ballinamore this Friday, August 4.



Brendan Brennan will spin the discs and the yarns. A good night is expected - please support.