Excitement for Mohill's Summer Festival

All roads lead to Mohill for their annual Summer Festival, running from Wednesday to Sunday, August 16-20.



The opening night, August 16th sees Kieran Goss play st Mary's Church of Ireland at 9pm. Tickets on sale for €20 from Paul's of Mohill and Mulveys, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Thursday August 17 is Country night with free open air concert to the King of Country Mick Flavin and his band who are celebrating 30 years on the road.



Friday August 18 sees local singer Eleanor Shanley with special guests perform live in St Mary's Church of Ireland. Tickets €20 on sale from Paul's of Mohill and Mulveys .

Booking is advisable. Saturday night is rock night with local 70s band Tempes Fugit open air free concert starting at 9.30. More details to come soon. Any queries contact (087) 8121441.