Tommy Guihen CD launch at O'Carolan Harp Festival

Tommy Guihen will be joined by Shebeen for the launch of his new CD, The Torn Jacket, on the gig-rig outside St. Ronan’s Hall in Keadue on Sunday, August 6 at 4.30p.m.



The launch will form part of the O'Carolan Harp Festival in the village. Tommy Guihen is renowned for his skill on the concert flute which he learned immersed in the music of John McKenna, Josie McDermott, Pakie Duignan, Seamus Tansey, Seamus Horan & Patsy Hanly.



His father, Tom, first taught him music on the melodeon at his home in Keadue. Tommy’s uncle, by marriage, Pakie Leydon, also had a big influence on his playing in the early years. In the 1980s and 1990s, he toured Britan, America, Canada and Australia with Comhaltas Ceoltoírí Eireann. Tommy never yearned for fame or promotion, but preferred to play his music for the enjoyment of local people at concerts and music sessions during the past decades.



Tommy bought his first flute from Pakie Duignan. Tommy played for many years with a local group from the North West called Shebeen.