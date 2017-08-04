Riverstown's James Morrison Festival

The 25th Annual James Morrison Traditional Music Festival will run from Friday, August 4, to Monday, August 7 in Riverstown, Co. Sligo.



The festival commemorates the musical genius of Sligo’s James Morrison and his contemporaries.

On Friday evening the festival will be officially opened by Labhrás Ó’Murchú, Ard Stiúrthóir CCE, in Morrison The Teach Ceoil at 7.30pm, followed by the James Morrison Commemorative Concert in the Community Hall.

The Morrison Concert, a celebrity All-Star event, will be recorded for broadcast on Radio na Gaeltachta and Shannonside Radio.



On Saturday, there will be storytelling workshop through drama and puppetry with Tori Lee and Paul Gibson from the Brouhaha Drama Club in The Morrison Teach Ceoil from 11 am.

At 1pm The John Callaghan Memorial Sean-Nós Dancing Competition takes place in Riverstown Community Hall.

At 6pm there will be a musical tribute at the James Morrison Memorial in Drumfin followed by commemorative address given by Marie Walsh at 8pm in the Teach Ceoil. A Singing Session led by Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin will take place in John Mac’s Pub at 7.30pm, followed by a Céili on the Diamond, at 10pm with music by Marshy Ridge céilí Band.

Aifreann na Féile, takes place at 12.30pm on Sunday. There will be an afternoon Céilí on the Diamond from 3-5pm. Children will enjoy a temporary tattoos session with John and Lucy. At 7 pm the symposium in the Morrison Teach Ceoil will honour the life and times of Pádraig Scanlon.



Riverstown Comhaltas warmly congratulates James Mc Donagh of The Scoil Rince Nolan Dunleavy in Dublin.

On Bank Holiday Monday, August 7, a closing session begins at midday in the Corner House. For details visit www.jamesmorrisonfestival.com