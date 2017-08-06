Disused School exhibition for Corraleehan

The disused run down old school house is something we have become quite accustomed to seeing in Leitrim.

But have you ever looked inside, examined what was left behind when the school doors closed for the last time?



As part of Heritage Week 2017 with Corraleehan Historical and Cultural Society an exhibition entitled “The Disused School Houses” will allow you to do just that.



On Saturday August 19, a photographic exhibition will be on display at the Old Clogher National School, Corraleehan.

The subject of the exhibit will be the disused school houses of Ireland, and the exhibition will feature images of abandoned school buildings from around the country. Four old schools from Leitrim will be included.



The exhibition will include colour prints of a select number of images, along with accompanying information boards.

The theme of the exhibition will be triggering memory and meaning for the public. Memory is dynamic and fluid – a pulsing living thing. It can be continually stretched, coveted, erased and manipulated by the individual, the environment and the circumstances from which it is recalled.



The old and tumbling buildings featured in this exhibition were once working schools where early childhood memories were formed. With this in mind, consider how much of an impact these now rotting buildings may have had on the lives of many.

The photos are taken by photographer Enda O'Flaherty.

For more information, visit: https://endaoflaherty.com/



National Heritage Week is coordinated by The Heritage Council whose aim is to build awareness and education about our heritage thereby encouraging its conservation and preservation.

It is part of European Heritage Days, a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Union and is celebrated in over 40 countries each year.



For a full overview of all National Heritage Week events please go to www.heritageweek.ie

Most of the events are free and all OPW venues (except Dublin Castle and Kilmainham Goal) have free admission on August 28.