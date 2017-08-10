Wild Words Children's Book Festival in Carrick-on-Shannon

The sixth annual Wild Words Children’s Book Festival takes place in Carrick-on-Shannon this weekend from Friday 11- Sunday 13.

Wild Words is a festival of workshops and fun activities for children and their families to celebrate and enjoy books, to meet authors, and to encourage an interest in creative writing.

The festival is perfectly timed to give young people a fantastic weekend before the school year starts.

The festival brings together some of Ireland’s leading authors for a wonderfully varied programme of readings, workshops and fun activities. Many events are free and those that have a charge are workshops with small capacities. Prior booking for all events are strongly advised.



The festival starts in Carrick library on Friday 11th with two workshops - ‘Books for Babies’ for 0-2 year olds and ‘Tales for Toddlers’ for 2-4 year olds.



All events on Saturday 12th are held in the Dock with events for younger children in the morning working on to Drummer Hoff with Kate Wilson for 4-6 year olds; two separate events by the author of ‘Owl Bat Bat Owl’ Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick; and at 3pm ‘A World of Difference’ with Jane Mitchell and Bernadette Larkin. Based on true accounts, Jane Mitchell’s book ‘A Dangerous Crossing’ is the story of one boy’s search for refuge as he makes his way from Syria to the Turkish Border.

One of the most exciting elements of this year’s festival is the Wild Words Masterclass Programme for young adults aged 14 to 17yrs who have started to write short stories and poetry themselves.

This year the two-day programme, which is provided by authors Kim Hood, Conor Kostick and Deirdre Sullivan, is open to all young budding writers - tickets €30.

Author Deirdre Sullivan will host a Wild Words Masterclass



At 11.30 on Sunday 13th The Reading Room Bookshop hosts a ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ 20th birthday celebration for children aged 8years+ while the author of ‘How do you Like your Porridge’ Gráinne Quinlan has some messy fun with children aged 3-6 at The Olive Tree in the Market Yard.

At 2.30pm Ardcarne Garden Centre hosts ‘The Giant Garden Picture Book’ with Lucy Hill for children aged 6-8yrs.

Booking for all events, including the masterclasses, Harry Potter event and workshop at Ardcarne Garden Centre can be made through The Dock (071)9650828 or www.thedock.ie



Booking for the workshops at Carrick-on-Shannon Library is direct through the library on (071) 96 20789.

Wild Words is funded by Leitrim County Council and the Arts Council and supported by Vistamed.

For further information go to www.wildwords.ie