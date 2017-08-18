Renowned master uilleann piper Jerry O’Sullivan & small piper and Caoimhín Mac Aoidh to visit The Glens Centre

Jerry O’Sullivan, master uilleann piper and small piper and Caoimhín Mac Aoidh, steeped in the Donegal fiddle tradition, combine their music to play music from Donegal’s living tradition which thrives in the main crossroad between Ireland and Scotland.

While it is tempting to think that they are re-creating the sounds long past, they take the approach that their music is celebrating a vibrant living tradition in today’s varied musical soundscape.

Jerry and Caoimhín’s recent tour of the eastern US cities drew sell-out audiences. Their duet collaboration presents an exploration of settings of traditional Donegal house dance tunes many of which arose from piping influences. The result is a unique duet performance of fiddle as well as uilleann and lowland pipes pairings which delve into the natural richness of the Donegal repertoire.

Jerry O'Sullivan and Caoimhín Mac Aoidh will perform at Manorhamilton's Glens Centre on Friday, September 1. For ticket information please contact The Glens Centre box office at at (071) 9855833 or visit their website.