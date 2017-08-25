Switch on Culture as Culture Night returns to Leitrim on September 22

Ireland’s annual nocturnal cultural extravaganza returns on Friday September 22. Showcasing the vibrant arts and creative scene of towns, villages, islands and cities across the country, thousands of participants are gearing up for an evening of culture, creativity and celebration as they get ready to switch on Culture Night 2017.

The programme for this, the twelfth Culture Night, is now available on www.culturenight.ie

Museums, galleries, cathedrals, studios, libraries, parks, government buildings, theatres and more, across the country will throw open their doors late into the night for FREE visits, tours, workshops, readings and performances. Organisers are hoping to build on last year’s phenomenal turn-out of over 400,000 nationwide. With thousands of individual events there is free family fun across the country; captivate the kids with creative art workshops, wax lyrical with spoken word sessions, relive hidden histories in historical tours, immerse yourself in music, dance like no one is watching with classes and performances of all genres, explore visual art in all its forms…..ALL FREE.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht with the regional arts offices, local authorities, and cultural organisations throughout the island of Ireland.

The full programme of events and participating venues for Culture Night 2017 is now available here.