Humours of Bandon at the Backstage Theatre

Just back from a month long run in Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Humours of Bandon is a hilarious comedy about Irish Dancing and the trials and tribulations of the competitive world.



It comes to Backstage Theatre this Friday night and not only is it incredibly funny but because the author and star competed at All Ireland level, there are some fantastic dance pieces throughout.



Heralded as a “terrific one woman show…sharp, charming and hilarious” by The Irish Times, The Humours of Bandon is a coming of age story, full of heart, humour and wisdom, for anyone who had a childhood passion that threatened to overwhelm their life.



On the eve of the Irish Open championship, we meet Annie, a 16-year-old Dubliner, as she charts us through the various successes and disappointments of her Irish Dancing life. We share her mind numbing commitment and burning desire to win the Irish Open title. Will she win and, if so, in what way?



From the confines of every parochial hall in Ireland, Irish Dancing champions are churned out at a massive rate. Medals and cups build up in drawing rooms and Riverdance swells a national pride, but the public aren’t privy to the blood, sweat and tears that pave the way to the first place podium.



Winner Little Gem Award at Dublin Fringe Festival 2016 and nominated Best Performer at Tiger Dublin Fringe Festival 2016. You can catch Humours of Bandon in Backstage Theatre, Longford this Friday, Sept 15 at 8pm. Tickets priced at €16/€14 are available on 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie