Nordic influenced Dublin band 'Slow Moving Clouds' Carrick-on-Shannon bound

Dublin-based but with roots in both Nordic and Irish traditional music Slow Moving Clouds is a trio that uses minimalist and experimental influences to create a sound unlike anything you’ve heard before.



Their 2015 debut 'Os' brought together traditional and contemporary melodies, evocative Nordic vocals, and layered string soundscapes of cello, violin and nyckelharpa.



The recording drew comparisons to Icelandic post-rock legends Sigur Ros and Irish traditional supergroup The Gloaming. 'Os' was hailed as ‘rich, intriguing and accomplished’ - Jim Carroll (The Irish Times); and ‘emotive, euphoric and unique music’ - Steve Hunt (fRoots).



In 2016 Slow Moving Clouds created a new score for Teac Damsa’s Swan Lake / Loch na hEala, an adaptation of the ballet rooted in the Irish midlands.



The work premiered to critical and popular acclaim at the 2016 Dublin Theatre Festival, with Slow Moving Clouds’ music described as ‘a perfect mix of the earthy and the ethereal’ - Fintan O’Toole (The Irish Times).



It was awarded Best Production at the 2017 Irish Times Theatre Awards and is currently touring internationally.



Their most recent performance was at the Sydney Opera House and their performance in The Dock marks their very first appearance in Leitrim.



It promises to be a night of magical music that is rich, emotive, euphoric and utterly unique.

We hope that you will be able to join us from 8.30pm on Saturday, October 14.



Slow Moving Clouds are Aki (nyckelharpa, vocals)Danny Diamond (Fiddle) and Kevin Murphy (cello, vocals). Tickets are available now on (071) 9650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie.