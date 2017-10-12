Crafting Gratitude workshop in Blacklion

A crafting gratitude workshop, which will be held in Blacklion on November 4 promises to encourage and support you in creating your own uniquely personal Gratitude Journal or Scrapbook that calls to you to open and write, creating a daily practice that will help you focus on all that you already have and manifest even more to be grateful for in the future.



Guided Visualisation ~ to quieten your busy mind and help you focus on what makes your heart sing.

Writing Exercise ~ Bee Smith will guide you on a simple and gentle writing journey to discover those things that bring you joy.



Creating Your Journal or Scrapbook ~ Because pictures are often more powerful than words you will cover your journal with a collage of images that leap out, or gently call to you.



Morag Donald is a craftswoman, Reiki practitioner, student of shamanism and sound healing. In the creation of Crafting Your Soul she combines her love of creativity and her healing work to hold space for others, allowing them to bring out what is within and see the beauty that lies inside us all.



Bee Smith has published poetry, creative non-fiction, regular columns and short fiction over the past two decades. She is dedicated to helping people use words as instruments of self-expression, which is her great joy and therefore, a form of gratitude.



The afternoon will run from 2 - 4.30pm in the Market House, Blacklion.



The cost is €25 and includes a blank journal and refreshments. Please bring photocopies of any photographs or images, ticket stubs, wedding invitations etc. you would like to include in your collage. To book a place contact Morag by phone (074) 848 51930 or email moragdonald1@gmail.com



Bee Smith facilitates Word Alchemy Creative Writing Workshops in West Cavan and is on the Irish Art Council's Writers in Prisons panel.