Scary delights in Strokestown

For the first time ever Strokestown Park will run not one but two family friendly Halloween events to take place during the mid-term break.



On Saturday 28th of October Bake a Barmbrack is a family friendly baking workshop in which participants can mix the batter for their own barmbrack under the supervision of a professional chef.

While the barmbrack is in the oven there will be a tour of the Galleried Kitchen of Strokestown Park House. Participants can then tuck into a delicious hot buttered slice of their own homemade barmbrack, or take it home to share.



On Tuesday 31st of October at 4:30pm children of all ages are invited to come along in their finest costumes and with a lantern of their own, to take a guided walk through the grounds of Strokestown Park as dusk falls on all Hallows Eve. This promises to be a seasonally atmospheric twilight adventure, to get in the mood for the nights trick or treating.



Booking information is available at www.strokestownpark.ie.