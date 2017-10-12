Scary delights in Strokestown
Take a guided walk by latern through the grounds of Strokestown Park.
For the first time ever Strokestown Park will run not one but two family friendly Halloween events to take place during the mid-term break.
On Saturday 28th of October Bake a Barmbrack is a family friendly baking workshop in which participants can mix the batter for their own barmbrack under the supervision of a professional chef.
While the barmbrack is in the oven there will be a tour of the Galleried Kitchen of Strokestown Park House. Participants can then tuck into a delicious hot buttered slice of their own homemade barmbrack, or take it home to share.
On Tuesday 31st of October at 4:30pm children of all ages are invited to come along in their finest costumes and with a lantern of their own, to take a guided walk through the grounds of Strokestown Park as dusk falls on all Hallows Eve. This promises to be a seasonally atmospheric twilight adventure, to get in the mood for the nights trick or treating.
Booking information is available at www.strokestownpark.ie.
