Looking back at the Leitrim Observer

So what was making the news in the Leitrim Observer half a century ago and 90 years ago?

50 YEARS AGO

Leitrim avoid "football robbery"

Leitrim are back in the football limelight as a result of an unexpected but thoroughly deserved victory over Roscommon on Sunday last in the semi-final of the Connacht Senior Championship. The score of 2 goals, 8 points to 2 goals, 6 points, does not reflect the winners' superiority and, indeed, it would have been "football robbery" had Roscommon managed to secure a winning goal "direct" from a last minute 14 yards' free. (Page 10, June 17, 1967)

90 YEARS AGO

Humour from the ballot box in the Sligo/Leitrim Election



In the ballot boxes various remarks and efforts at poetic effusions were found on slips or written across the ballot paper. The following poem, evidentially written by some Sligo wag, was found in a ballot box:



I often heard election time brings merriment and fun

So I find the greatest pleasure in giving Roddy No 1;

Joyhn Hennigan and Gilligan shall get my 2 and 3,

But Frank Carty, for good reasons, will get no vote from me.

Now I ask a simple favour, if elected you should be,

If you call at Fitz's pub pay for two pints for me.

(Page 2, June 18, 1927)