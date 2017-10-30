Monday, October 30
Kinlough to feature on UTV's Lesser Spotted Journeys programme tonight
Kinlough will be featured on tonight's Lesser Spotted Journeys programme on UTV at 8pm.
The north Leitrim village of Kinlough and surrounds will feature on UTV's Lesser Spotted Journeys series this evening, Monday, October 30, at 8pm.
See the promotional video for tonight's programme below.
If you have any issues viewing this video, the direct link to the facebook short film is here.
