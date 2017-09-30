POLL: Who is going to win this year's Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship title?

The 2017 Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday, October 8, sees the two most consistent and successful teams of the last five years meet head to head in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Will Mohill repeat their 2015 heroics when they defeated Glencar/Manorhamilton after a replay thanks to a dramatic injury-time Ronan Kennedy goal?

Or will Glencar/Manorhamilton make it third time lucky after losses to Mohill and Glencar/Manorhamilton in the last two years and lift the Fenagh Cup for the first time since 2011.

And of course, don't rule out a draw as the two teams fought out a draw two years ago, the only draw in a Final since 1996, while the League Final meetings between these two teams have never seen more than a point or two between them.

So let us know who you think will emerge victorious in Sunday's Leitrim GAA showpiece event.