So what's your New Year resolution for 2017?

What's your New Year resolution for 2017?
Stop smoking
Lose weight/get fitter
Save for a special holiday
Buy a house
Find a new job
Stop swearing ...so much
Find love....somewhere
Spend more time with family
I don't believe in making New Year's resolutions
So we are just a few short days away from the start of 2017 and we want to know - what is your New Year resolution.
Are you going to stop smoking? Maybe you are saving for a special trip somewhere or perhaps you are hoping to start the road to a healthier new you in 2017.
Or maybe, you're one of those people who don't believe in making resolutions - let's be honest, most of us cave on our promises within weeks!
