POLL: Do you think there should be a mandatory retirement age?

A Sinn Féin bill debated this week seeks to abolish the mandatory retirement age.

The bill, the Employment Equality (Abolition of Mandatory Retirement Age) Bill 2016 is being brought forward by deputies John Brady and Denise Mitchell and was debated on Thursday night in the Dáil.

While some groups representing the interests of older members of society have welcomed the bill but others say that not forcing people to retire will simply reduce opportunities for young people seeking to enter the jobs market. What do you think?