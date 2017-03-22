How often do you use your local post office?
#observerpoll
Every day
1-2 times a week
3-4 times a week
weekly
1-2 times a month
monthly
never
With leaked proposals indicating that there are plans to cut the number of post offices across the country there is certainly plenty of reason to be concerned about the future services in smaller rural areas.
Critical to the future of any post office is the amount of business it attracts. So we want to know, how much do you use your local post office?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on