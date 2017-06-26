The 10 finalists in this year's Co Leitrim Hairdressing Salon of the year have been announced

We had to trawl through nearly 450 nominations for the Co Leitrim Best Hairdressing Salon of the Year 2017 and we have now narrowed the field down to 10 finalists.

The finalists for 2017 are (in no particular order):

LIA Hairdressing, Drumshanbo

Jiksaw Hair Design, Carrick-on-Shannon

A Cut Above and the Beauty Bar, Dromahair

Arroo Hair Salon, Kinlough

Icons Hair Salon, Mohill

Trendy Cuts, Mohill

Hair Affair, Ballinamore

Tangles Hairdressing Salon, Manorhamilton

Eclipse Hair Design, Carrick-on-Shannon

Blueway Hair and Beauty Salon, Leitrim Village

Voting will be open until this Friday, June 30 at 12 noon. We will then announce the overall winner at 5pm.

You can vote as many times as you wish (but you will have to delete your cookies/search history) between each vote if you are voting multiple times.