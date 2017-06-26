#acutabovetherest
The 10 finalists in this year's Co Leitrim Hairdressing Salon of the year have been announced
We had to trawl through nearly 450 nominations for the Co Leitrim Best Hairdressing Salon of the Year 2017 and we have now narrowed the field down to 10 finalists.
The finalists for 2017 are (in no particular order):
- LIA Hairdressing, Drumshanbo
- Jiksaw Hair Design, Carrick-on-Shannon
- A Cut Above and the Beauty Bar, Dromahair
- Arroo Hair Salon, Kinlough
- Icons Hair Salon, Mohill
- Trendy Cuts, Mohill
- Hair Affair, Ballinamore
- Tangles Hairdressing Salon, Manorhamilton
- Eclipse Hair Design, Carrick-on-Shannon
- Blueway Hair and Beauty Salon, Leitrim Village
Voting will be open until this Friday, June 30 at 12 noon. We will then announce the overall winner at 5pm.
You can vote as many times as you wish (but you will have to delete your cookies/search history) between each vote if you are voting multiple times.
