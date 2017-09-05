VOTE: So who do you think serves the Best Pint of Guinness in Leitrim?

So are wading through hundreds of nominations, we have come up with a list of 10 finalists for Co Leitrim's Best Pint of Guinness.

While we have a few in our office who consider themselves true aficionados of the perfect pint, we are leaving the crowing of the winner up to you, our readers.

Vote for the pub you believe serves the best pint of the black stuff in Co Leitrim.

Voting is open until Monday, September 11 at 9am and the winner will be announced later that day.

So here are the finalists - in no particular order....

Get voting!