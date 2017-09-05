Get voting
VOTE: So who do you think serves the Best Pint of Guinness in Leitrim?
Beirne's Bar and Restaurant, Mohill
The Clubhouse, Dromahair
Wynne's Market Bar, Drumkeerin
Gerties Bar, Keshcarrigan
Conway's Corner House, Drumshanbo
Donnellan's Bar, Leitrim Village
The Sheemore Inn,Kilclare
Cryan's Bar (Teach Ceoil), Carrick-on-Shannon
McHugh's Pub, Glenfarne
Ketty's Bar, Glenfarne
So are wading through hundreds of nominations, we have come up with a list of 10 finalists for Co Leitrim's Best Pint of Guinness.
While we have a few in our office who consider themselves true aficionados of the perfect pint, we are leaving the crowing of the winner up to you, our readers.
Vote for the pub you believe serves the best pint of the black stuff in Co Leitrim.
Voting is open until Monday, September 11 at 9am and the winner will be announced later that day.
So here are the finalists - in no particular order....
Get voting!
