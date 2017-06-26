Observer Poll
What do you think is an acceptable gift for First Communion?
#showmethemoney
Children are getting a LOT more money for their Communion these days.
It's a religious occasion and suitable gifts should be given, not money.
A maximum of €20 should be given
Between €20 to €40
€50 should be given
According to the 2017 Ulster bank Communion Survey, children are receiving, on average, €570 in gifts for their First Communion. This is up slightly on figures for last year where children received €546 on average in monetary gifts.
The survey went on to state that one in four children actually received €800 or more for their First Communion while a small percentage were given in excess of €1,000 for what is, supposed to be, a religious celebration.
So our question today is what do you think should be given to children on their First Communion?
