What do you think is an acceptable gift for First Communion?

According to the 2017 Ulster bank Communion Survey, children are receiving, on average, €570 in gifts for their First Communion. This is up slightly on figures for last year where children received €546 on average in monetary gifts.

The survey went on to state that one in four children actually received €800 or more for their First Communion while a small percentage were given in excess of €1,000 for what is, supposed to be, a religious celebration.

So our question today is what do you think should be given to children on their First Communion?