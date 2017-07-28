Reek Sunday

So are you climbing Croagh Patrick this weekend?

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Reek Sunday pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick may well have been postponed last weekend. However, Longford man Willie Healy was among those who completed the climb.

Climbing Croagh Patrick

Yes, I climb every year.

Yes, I will be climbing it for the first time this year.

I have never climbed Croagh Patrick but I'd like to.

I've never climbed it and I never want to.

It has been a tradition to climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo on the last Sunday in July for generations.

Reek Sunday takes place this Sunday, July 30 and thousands will be making the trek up the Holy Mountain....will you be one of them?