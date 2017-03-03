POLL: The reality of mobile phone coverage

This week, Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo/Leitrim, Marc MacSharry hit out at the Minister for Communications for failing to take action on poor mobile phone coverage.

"Despite claims of 90% coverage by some mobile operators, the reality on the ground is that coverage in many parts of the country is completely sub-standard," Deputy MacSharry noted.

The Deputy described coverage in the North West as "practically non-existent" and said that mobile phone providers are focusing on large urban areas and "leaving the rest of the country out of the loop".

Fianna Fáil is now calling the Minister for Communication, Denis Naughten, to establish a universal service obligation to guarantee a minimum standard for mobile phone services throughout the country.

Our question is this:

What is your mobile phone coverage like where you live?