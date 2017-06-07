Just some of the rubbish discovered during a recent underwater survey by Leitrim Sub Aqua Club and Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns

Ever wondered what people have been thoughtlessly dumping into our beautiful Shannon River?

Recently the Leitrim Sub Aqua Club was tasked with carrying out an underwater survey on behalf of Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns.

On May 18 last, the sub aqua volunteers carried out the survey at Boat House Bay near the rowing club in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Rubbish clearly visible on the video include beer cans, plastic forks and takeaway containers as well as a traffic cone, discarded running shoes and plastic piping.

There are plenty of places to dispose properly of your rubbish when you visit the county towns. Just because this rubbish is out of sight, it doesn't disappear. Plastics in particular take hundreds of years to break down.

Well done to Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns and the Leitrim Sub Aqua Club for highlighting this issue.

Remember, if you buy it or bring it, then it's up to you to bin it!