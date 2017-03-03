Delay in GLAS payments highlighted in the Dáil

Sligo/Leitrim Deputy, Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, has again raised the issue of delays in GLAS payments to farmers with the Minister of State for Agriculture, Andrew Doyle.

Highlighting the matter in the Dáil yesterday, Deputy Kenny said he was disappointed that the Minister "was only able to assure me that the departmental staff is doing its best and that payment will issue shortly. I realise that this is not an adequate response to farmers under severe financial strain."



