VIDEO: Legendary Mohill supporter Mary Kennedy lifts the Fenagh Cup for Mohill

Mohill GAA and Danny Beck provided a real touch of class and a heart-warming moment when the victorious captain gave the honour of lifting the Fenagh Cup to legendary Mohill supporter, official and clubperson extraordinaire Mary Kennedy.

Mother of Mohill stars Ronan and Ciaran, Mary Kennedy is one of the unseen heroes of Mohill GAA club with captain Danny Beck paying tribute to all the unseen work Mary has done for the club down through the years.

It was a lovely touch from Danny and the Mohill club to share the moment of glory with Mary who has been suffering with illness for some time and a fantastic way to finish off a fantastic day for Mohill GAA Club, a heart-warming moment that illustrates the best of the GAA community.

Thanks to Elise Bruen for the camera work.

