VIDEO: Captain Barry gives emotional speech as Aughnasheelin claim title

Club is at the heart of the GAA and it was never better illustrated than when Aughnasheelin captain Barry McWeeney made an emotional speech after he accepted the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship trophy from his clubmate and Leitrim County Board Chairman Terence Boyle.

Aughnasheelin beat Leitrim Gaels 0-12 to 0-10 on Sunday in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada to claim the Frank Reynolds Cup for the first time since 2008 and it was obvious from Barry's speech just how much it meant to him and his teammates.

