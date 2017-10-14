VIDEO: Vinny McDermott pays tribute to the late Bernard Murray after Carrick win Hurling Final

Captain Vinny McDermott paid a warm tribute to his late team-mate Bernard Murray after Carrick-on-Shannon dethroned Cluainin Iomaint in Saturday's Leitrim Senior Hurling Championship Final.

The Carrick men regained the title they last won in 2014 with a comprehensive 3-11 to 0-8 victory over the defending champions to lift the Stephen Dorrigan Memorial Cup and their captain paid a warm tribute to their team-mate who passed away suddenly on September 13. Vinny also paid tribute to the efforts of Cluainin Iomaint.

A tight first half saw Carrick take the lead when Colm Moreton managed to force the ball across the line from close range 21 minutes into the game and Moreton, who would go on to claim the Man of the Match award, added four points from play.

Despite a wasteful first half, Carrick would go on to dominate the first half with Conor Beirne, Cathal McCrann, James Glancy and the Moreton brothers delivering powerful performances, with Liam Moreton adding a final flourish with two goals inside the last five minutes of normal time to seal a comprehensive win.

