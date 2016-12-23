RTE Today
Seamus O'Rourke's fitting tribute to 'The Three Wise Men of Carrigallen'
Christmas in Co Leitrim
RTE Today commissioned Leitrim actor/writer Seamus O'Rourke to compose a poem about Christmas in rural Ireland and the result - 'The Three Wise Men of Carrigallen' - is a funny and touching look at the festive season.
Check out the video link and spread a bit of Christmas cheer - and don't worry, the baby Jesus is fully secured in Carrigallen's Christmas Crib this year!
