Beautiful drone footage of Glenade Lake

This drone footage of Glenade Lake, taken in September 2016 is exactly the video to watch this Sunday.

January is typically the time of year people think about taking foreign holidays, but this short video will make you dream of sunshine in Ireland and the opportunity to pack a picnic and explore Leitrim.

The video produced by Diver Dan Productions and uploaded by Paul McGuinness and gives you over 3 minutes of bliss. Enjoy!