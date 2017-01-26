"This post office has been in the community for over 150 years and ...at the drop of a hat it could go," : Martin Kenny TD
Co Leitrim post office closure raised in the Dáil
Sinn Féin TD, Martin Kenny has raised the possible closure of Aughavas Post Office in the Dáil.
Deputy Kenny said that if the Government were committed to making investments in rural Ireland, one of the first things they should do make sure that the services that exist in rural Ireland, such as post offices, are not withdrawn.
